Hawaii @ Wyoming

Current Records: Hawaii 1-0; Wyoming 0-1

What to Know

A Mountain West battle is on tap between the Wyoming Cowboys and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at 9:45 p.m. ET on Friday at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Hawaii will be strutting in after a victory while Wyoming will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Cowboys fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Nevada Wolf Pack this past Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 37-34. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Wyoming had been the slight favorite coming in. The losing side was boosted by QB Levi Williams, who passed for one TD and 227 yards on 31 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 40 yards.

Special teams collected 14 points for Wyoming. K John Hoyland delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Meanwhile, Hawaii had to kick off their season on the road this past Saturday, but they showed no ill effects. They took down the Fresno State Bulldogs 34-19. QB Chevan Cordeiro had a stellar game for the Rainbow Warriors as he accumulated 229 passing yards in addition to rushing for two TDs and 116 yards. Cordeiro's longest run was for 54 yards in the fourth quarter.

Hawaii's defense was a presence as well, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. DB Eugene Ford snatched up two of those interceptions, one with 9:46 remaining in the first quarter, the other with 12:58 left to play in the third quarter.

The Cowboys were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap when the teams previously met two seasons ago as they fell 17-13 to Hawaii. Maybe Wyoming will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9:45 p.m. ET

Friday at 9:45 p.m. ET Where: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming

Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rainbow Warriors are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Wyoming and Hawaii both have one win in their last two games.