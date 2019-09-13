Wyoming vs. Idaho: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Wyoming (home) vs. Idaho (away)

Current Records: Wyoming 2-0-0; Idaho 1-1-0

What to Know

Idaho is staring down a pretty large disadvantage in the point spread for Saturday's game. They will face off against Wyoming on the road at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium.

After having lost a blowout in their matchup two weeks ago against Penn State, Idaho was happy to find some success last week. The Vandals walked away with a 41-31 win over CWA. The high-flying offensive effort was a definite turnaround from Idaho's flat performance the contest before.

Meanwhile, Wyoming was successful in their last outing against Texas State, and they didn't afford Texas State any payback this time around. Wyoming came out on top against Texas State by a score of 23-14. The success made it back-to-back wins for the Cowboys.

Their wins bumped the Vandals to 1-1 and the Cowboys to 2-0. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, Wyoming

Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, Wyoming TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cowboys are a big 25 point favorite against the Vandals.

Over/Under: 55

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.