Wyoming vs. Missouri: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Wyoming (home) vs. Missouri (away)

Last Season Records: Wyoming 6-6-0; Missouri 8-5-0;

What to Know

Wyoming is at home on Saturday, but the 18-point spread against them suggests it might not end up being the home opener they desire. They and Missouri will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Aug. 31 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. Wyoming struggled last season, ending up 6-6. Meanwhile, Missouri was on the positive side of .500 (8-5) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Wyoming was 19th in the nation in yards allowed per game, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 326.2 on average. As for Missouri, they ranked 10th in the nation in rushing touchdowns allowed, closing the year allowing only 11 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

Since the experts predict a defeat, Wyoming will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium, Wyoming

Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium, Wyoming TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $59.99

Odds

The Tigers are a big 17.5 point favorite against the Cowboys.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Tigers as a 14.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

Missouri won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.