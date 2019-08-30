Wyoming vs. Missouri: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Wyoming vs. Missouri football game
Who's Playing
Wyoming (home) vs. Missouri (away)
Last Season Records: Wyoming 6-6-0; Missouri 8-5-0;
What to Know
Wyoming is at home on Saturday, but the 18-point spread against them suggests it might not end up being the home opener they desire. They and Missouri will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Aug. 31 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. Wyoming struggled last season, ending up 6-6. Meanwhile, Missouri was on the positive side of .500 (8-5) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.
A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Wyoming was 19th in the nation in yards allowed per game, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 326.2 on average. As for Missouri, they ranked 10th in the nation in rushing touchdowns allowed, closing the year allowing only 11 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
Since the experts predict a defeat, Wyoming will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big victory.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium, Wyoming
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $59.99
Odds
The Tigers are a big 17.5 point favorite against the Cowboys.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Tigers as a 14.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
Missouri won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 08, 2018 - Missouri 40 vs. Wyoming 13
