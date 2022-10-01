Who's Playing

San Jose State @ Wyoming

Current Records: San Jose State 2-1; Wyoming 3-2

What to Know

The San Jose State Spartans and the Wyoming Cowboys are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 1 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The game is expected to be a close one, with the Spartans going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for SJSU last week. They put the hurt on the Western Michigan Broncos with a sharp 34-6 win. SJSU can attribute much of their success to QB Chevan Cordeiro, who passed for two TDs and 250 yards on 28 attempts in addition to picking up 30 yards on the ground, and RB Kairee Robinson, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Wyoming was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their contest against the BYU Cougars last week. Wyoming came up short against BYU, falling 38-24. No one had a standout game offensively for the Cowboys, but they got scores from WR Joshua Cobbs, WR Wyatt Wieland, and TE Treyton Welch.

The Spartans are now 2-1 while Wyoming sits at 3-2. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: SJSU enters the matchup with only two passing touchdowns allowed, good for fifth best in the nation. As for Wyoming, they rank 27th in the nation when it comes to sacks, with 11 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming

Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Spartans are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Cowboys as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Jose State have won two out of their last three games against Wyoming.