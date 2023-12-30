The Wyoming Cowboys (8-4) and the Toledo Rockets (11-2) match up on Saturday in the 2023 Arizona Bowl. Both of these teams put up impressive numbers within their respective conferences. Toledo finished the season leading the MAC in scoring (33.6) and total offense (426.3). Meanwhile, Wyoming's defense ranked third in the Mountain West in total defense (360.3) and second in points allowed (22.9).

Kickoff at Arizona Stadium is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. The Toledo vs. Wyoming odds via SportsLine consensus list the Cowboys at -3.5, while the over/under for total points is 44.5. Before making any Wyoming vs. Toledo picks, be sure to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

Now, here are several college football odds and trends for Wyoming vs. Toledo:

Toledo vs. Wyoming spread: Cowboys -3.5

Toledo vs. Wyoming over/under: 44.5 points

Toledo vs. Wyoming money line: Cowboys -180, Rockets +149

TOL: Toledo is 5-7 against the spread in 2023

WYO: Wyoming is 7-3-1 against the spread in 2023

Toledo vs. Wyoming live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why Toledo can cover

With starting quarterback Dequan Finn and starting running back Peny Boone in the portal, Toledo will need others to step up. Running back Jacquez Stuart (101-475-5) was efficient when given opportunities this season, and he could see a heavy workload in this one.

Sophomore receiver Junior Vandeross III has impressive deep speed to stretch the field vertically. Vandeross III continues to do damage after the catch, averaging 13.9 yards per reception. The Florida native snagged 44 catches for 611 yards and four touchdowns. In his last outing, Vandeross III finished with six catches for 106 yards.

Why Wyoming can cover

Senior quarterback Andrew Peasley leads the Cowboys offense. Peasley is a dual-threat playmaker who keeps the ball safe. The Oregon native has thrown for 1,823 yards with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions. Additionally, he's gained 403 rushing yards and another seven rushing scores.

On Nov. 18 against Hawaii, Peasley went 14 of 17 for a season-high 319 passing yards and three passing scores. Junior running back Harrison Waylee has been the main ball carrier for Wyoming this year. Waylee has good vision and also has the speed to break away from defenders. He logged 146 carries for 856 yards and five touchdowns in 2023. The Iowa native went over 70 rushing yards in seven games. In his last outing, Waylee notched 71 rush yards and one touchdown.

How to make Toledo vs. Wyoming picks

