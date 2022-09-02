The Wyoming Cowboys will be hoping to bounce back from a 38-6 loss to Illinois when they face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane during the Week 1 college football schedule on Saturday afternoon. Wyoming fell into an early hole against Illinois and was unable to recover. Tulsa has won the last two meetings between these teams, including a 24-21 victory in 2019.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Golden Hurricane are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Wyoming vs. Tulsa odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 44. Before entering any Tulsa vs. Wyoming picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Wyoming vs. Tulsa spread: Tulsa -6.5

Wyoming vs. Tulsa over/under: 44 points

Wyoming vs. Tulsa money line: Tulsa -260, Wyoming +210

Why Wyoming can cover

Wyoming was able to get a rough performance out of the way in Week 0, which was a terrible scheduling spot for the Cowboys. They were facing an Illinois team that entered the season with a ton of momentum and was playing in front of its home crowd. Wyoming will be happy to play a game against a team closer to its level in Week 1, especially since Tulsa has not played a game yet this season.

The Cowboys averaged 6.0 yards per carry against Illinois, and they are likely going to be able to control the pace of this game with running back Titus Swen on Saturday. Tulsa is going through a rebuild of its own, which does not bode well for the Golden Hurricane in their season opener. They have only covered the spread three times in their last 11 season openers, while Wyoming is 12-4 in its last 16 home games.

Why Tulsa can cover

Wyoming might end up having one of the worst passing attacks in college football this season. Cowboys quarterback Andrew Peasley completed just 5 of 20 attempts for 30 yards and an interception against Illinois last week, so they never had a chance to compete. He is facing a Tulsa secondary that is the strength of the team, giving the Golden Hurricane an opportunity to stack the box against Wyoming's ground game.

Tulsa has been one of the most undervalued road teams in college football over the past few seasons, covering the spread in 15 of its last 16 games away from home. The Golden Hurricane also covered the spread in their final five games last season. They are going to be confident heading into a game against a Wyoming team that looked terrible from start to finish against Illinois in Week 0.

