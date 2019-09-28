Wyoming vs. UNLV: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Wyoming vs. UNLV football game
Who's Playing
Wyoming (home) vs. UNLV (away)
Current Records: Wyoming 3-1-0; UNLV 1-2-0
What to Know
UNLV has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Get ready for a Mountain West battle as UNLV and Wyoming will face off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. If the matchup is anything like the 69-66 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Rebels ended up a good deal behind Northwestern when they played two weeks ago, losing 30-14. UNLV got a solid performance out of RB Charles Williams, who rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. Williams put himself on the highlight reel with a 65-yard TD scramble in the first quarter.
Wyoming suffered a bitter defeat last week, failing to capitalize on an early lead against Tulsa. It was a hard-fought contest, but Wyoming had to settle for a 24-21 loss against Tulsa. Wyoming's defeat signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Rebels are 10th worst in the nation in passing yards per game, with only 145 on average. But the Cowboys are stumbling into the game with the fifth most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 345.30 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $24.00
Odds
The Cowboys are a big 9-point favorite against the Rebels.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Wyoming and UNLV both have one win in their last two games.
- Nov 12, 2016 - UNLV 69 vs. Wyoming 66
- Nov 28, 2015 - Wyoming 35 vs. UNLV 28
