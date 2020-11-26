A Mountain West battle is on tap Friday between the UNLV Rebels and the Wyoming Cowboys at 4 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium. UNLV is 0-4 overall and 0-2 at home, while Wyoming is 1-2 overall and 0-2 on the road. The Cowboys are 4-1 against the spread in their last five meetings against UNLV. The home team is 7-1 against the spread in the series' last eight meetings.

The Cowboys are favored by 16.5 points in the latest UNLV vs. Wyoming odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 52.

Wyoming vs. UNLV spread: Rebels +16.5

Wyoming vs. UNLV over-under: 52 points

Wyoming vs. UNLV money line: Cowboys -700, Rebels +475

WYO: The Cowboys rank ninth in the Mountain West with 261.7 passing yards allowed per game.

UNLV: RB Charles Williams is fifth place on UNLV's career rushing yards list, just 67 behind Dominique Dorsey's 2,834 racked up from 2001-04.

Why Wyoming can cover



The Cowboys are just 1-2, having beaten Hawaii 31-7 on Oct. 30 but dropping a 37-34 overtime decision to Nevada in the opener and a 34-24 outcome to Colorado State on Nov. 5. COVID-19 outbreaks with Utah State last week and Air Force two weeks ago canceled both Mountain West affairs.

Wyoming's calling card is defense, allowing just 95.5 rushing yards per game in 2020. Quarterback Levi Williams (660 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 interception) is able to hit the deep throw, and the ground game was able to pile up 281 yards on Hawaii.

Why UNLV can cover

The Rebels are winless in 2020, having dropped a 34-17 decision to San Jose State last week. Quarterback Max Gilliam has passed for 534 yards and four touchdowns, and running back Charles Williams has rushed for 323 yards and two touchdowns.

UNLV utilizes two quarterbacks, as Justin Rogers also gets plenty of meaningful action. Fourteen of the 24 games in the all-time series have been decided by one score or less, including 2016 when UNLV pulled off a 69-66 triple-overtime victory to mark itself as the highest-scoring game in Mountain West history.

