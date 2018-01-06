You have a problem with the SEC? Alabama and Georgia don't want to hear it

ATLANTA -- After years of being told it lost its luster and long-held title as the best conference in college football, no one should fault the SEC, its teams or its players for feeling themselves with the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship just around the corner.

For the second time in the last seven seasons, two SEC teams are meeting for the national title. Computers chose a rematch between LSU and Alabama after the 2011 season. Humans chose No. 3 Georgia (the SEC champions) and No. 4 Alabama (which did not win its division or play in the SEC Championship Game) for this year's CFP.

Whether you agree that "it just means more" in the SEC is of little relevance. There is little argument (sorry, UCF) that the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide are the best teams in college football this season after taking down the top two ranked teams in the CFP.

That has led to a new argument created as a way to denigrate the league: The SEC is top heavy!

Suffice to say, players and coaches would have none of that on Saturday during media day ahead of the title game.

"The national championship is the last game of the season and only two teams play in it. Both are from the SEC. I don't think there's any problem with [the conference]," said Alabama running back Damien Harris rather matter-of-factly.

Added his head ball coach, Nick Saban: "I guess any league could be criticized for being top heavy when two of its teams are playing in the championship game."

While calling the SEC top-heavy as a means of insulting the conference is not necessarily fair, it is nevertheless accurate that Georgia (13-1) and Alabama (12-1) are the only two teams in the league with fewer than four losses. That compares to five from the Big Ten, three from the Big 12, three from the AAC and two from the Pac-12.

Then again, considering the SEC had two "great" teams this season in college football's national finalists, perhaps that's the only explanation that's needed. It's not like they didn't have to play and beat their respective divisions. The league also did not have a single team with fewer than four wins this season, which no other Power Five or Group of Five conference can claim.

"I honestly feel that the league is more equal than ever," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. "That's mainly because maybe Alabama's not as unbeatable as they've been [in the past]."

The Bulldogs will look to prove that Monday night in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but no matter the result, the SEC will end the 2017 season back atop the college football world.