The Mississippi State Bulldogs parted ways with first-year head coach Zach Arnett after just 11 games. The firing came after the Bulldogs were on the wrong end of a 51-10 loss at Texas A&M. Mississippi State is now just 1-6 in SEC play, a big reason why the Bulldogs let Arnett go. Arnett was the defensive coordinator for the Bulldogs for three seasons and was promoted to head coach following the sudden death of Mike Leach.

Mississippi State will now search for a head coach to get the Bulldogs back to their winning ways. MSU has had just two winning seasons since 2018, so the Bulldogs are in the thick of the Mississippi State coaching search. An intriguing mix of current and former college head coaches, plus college and NFL assistants, could all be in play.

The staff at Gene's Page is led by Steve Robertson, who has covered the Bulldogs for 25-plus years and has consistently been the leading insider covering Mississippi State football. Robertson has been a mainstay in the Mississippi State community -- breaking the news of both Mike Leach and Dan Mullen's hiring. He's written three books: Flim Flam, Stark Villains and Alpha Dawgs, which have all been on the Mississippi best seller's list.

Robertson and the Gene's Page staff have collectively put together a list of coaches to watch as the Bulldogs are in the thick of their search. According to Robertson's sources, Mississippi State has been working behind the scenes for a while knowing a change was imminent.

The team at Gene's Page already has a list out of 18 potential candidates and there are some surprising names on the list.

Top Mississippi State head coaching candidates

One name the staff has identified as a potential candidate is Dan Mullen. He's the second-winningest coach in Mississippi State history after he compiled a 69-46 record during his time as the head coach in Starkville (2009-17). Those winning ways followed him after he took the head job with the Florida Gators in 2018. Florida went 10-3 that season and 11-2 in 2019. However, the Gators dropped to 8-4 in 2020 and 5-6 in 2021 before Mullen was fired. He's since worked as a TV analyst.

However, a reunion could make sense for both sides. Mullen is only 51-years-old and has a proven track record in this spot. HIs offensive background and his work with Dak Prescott and Tim Tebow would be strong points for a program that ranks last in the SEC in scoring offense (21.4 points per game) through 11 weeks of the 2023 season.

Another name on the list is Liberty head coach Jamey Chadwell. He has the Liberty Flames rolling this season. They're ranked No. 25 in the nation and boast an undefeated record heading into Saturday's clash against UMass.

Chadwell also had success at Coastal Carolina before landing with the Flames. In fact, Chadwell posted a 31-6 record from 2020-22 with the Chanticleers. Chadwell is also familiar with the state and region after serving as the head coach of Delta State, a Division II program, in 2012. His unique, high-octane offense could be a tremendous fit for a MSU program that took a big step back in that department in 2023. See more candidates at Gene's Page.

How to get insider Mississippi State coaching search updates

The rest of the list of 18 names to know includes several other intriguing Group of 5 head coaches, and a shocking current SEC head coach "with deep roots at Mississippi State."

Who are the top names in the Mississippi State coaching search as the Bulldogs look to replace Zach Arnett, and what surprising current SEC coach could be on the move?

