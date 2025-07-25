1:40 Two portal pick-ups give the Gamecocks depth at EDGE



1:25 Signing Isaiah Augustave made perfect sense for South Carolina



1:24 The latest on Rahsul Faison



1:29 Which Gamecocks could emerge as All-SEC this season?



1:33 There's a lot to like about Landon Duckworth



1:41 South Carolina trending for four-star running back



1:39 Inside some recent South Carolina recruiting losses



1:33 Can LaNorris Sellers rush for 1,000 yards in 2025?



1:33 Big yardage equals touchdowns equals wins



0:05 Inside the Kamari Blair commitment



1:36 Eight or nine SEC football games? It does not matter



1:29 Uknowns on special teams are a top Carolina concern



1:34 Beamer has reasons to be confident



1:14 South Carolina's 2025 results hinge on Lanorris Sellers



4:46 SEC Media Days: Interview with South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers



1:51 SEC Media Days: Top Storylines for South Carolina After 9-4 Season



1:24 Noah Clark on why he picked South Carolina



2:00 Noah Clark commits to South Carolina



1:36 Gamecocks land massive DT Noah Clark

