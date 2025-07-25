Skip to Main Content
South Carolina • #10 • DE

George Wilson Jr.

Next Game
Sun, Aug 31 @ 3:00 pm ET |
ESPN
vs Virginia Tech Hokies (6-7)
  • Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Game Preview

SEC Standings

Team Conf Overall
TEXAS
 7-1 13-3
UGA
 6-2 11-3
TENN
 6-2 10-3
MIZZOU
 5-3 10-3
MISS
 5-3 10-3
BAMA
 5-3 9-4
LSU
 5-3 9-4
SC
 5-3 9-4
TXAM
 5-3 8-5
FLA
 4-4 8-5
ARK
 3-5 7-6
VANDY
 3-5 7-6
OKLA
 2-6 6-7
AUBURN
 2-6 5-7
UK
 1-7 4-8
MISSST
 0-8 2-10
Full Standings
    Two portal pick-ups give the Gamecocks depth at EDGE

    Signing Isaiah Augustave made perfect sense for South Carolina

    The latest on Rahsul Faison

    Which Gamecocks could emerge as All-SEC this season?

    There's a lot to like about Landon Duckworth

    South Carolina trending for four-star running back

    Inside some recent South Carolina recruiting losses

    Can LaNorris Sellers rush for 1,000 yards in 2025?

    Big yardage equals touchdowns equals wins

    Inside the Kamari Blair commitment

    Eight or nine SEC football games? It does not matter

    Uknowns on special teams are a top Carolina concern

    Beamer has reasons to be confident

    South Carolina's 2025 results hinge on Lanorris Sellers

    SEC Media Days: Interview with South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers

    SEC Media Days: Top Storylines for South Carolina After 9-4 Season

    Noah Clark on why he picked South Carolina

    Noah Clark commits to South Carolina

    Gamecocks land massive DT Noah Clark

    BREAKING: 4-Star WR Sequel Patterson Commits to South Carolina

Top George Wilson Jr. News

Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-4, 230 lbs
Birthplace: Virginia Beach, VA
Class: Senior