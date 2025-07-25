Next Game
Sun, Aug 31 @ 3:00 pm ET |
ESPN
vs Virginia Tech Hokies (6-7)
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium
-
1:40
Two portal pick-ups give the Gamecocks depth at EDGE
-
1:25
Signing Isaiah Augustave made perfect sense for South Carolina
-
1:24
The latest on Rahsul Faison
-
1:29
Which Gamecocks could emerge as All-SEC this season?
-
1:33
There's a lot to like about Landon Duckworth
-
1:41
South Carolina trending for four-star running back
-
1:39
Inside some recent South Carolina recruiting losses
-
1:33
Can LaNorris Sellers rush for 1,000 yards in 2025?
-
1:33
Big yardage equals touchdowns equals wins
-
0:05
Inside the Kamari Blair commitment
-
1:36
Eight or nine SEC football games? It does not matter
-
1:29
Uknowns on special teams are a top Carolina concern
-
1:34
Beamer has reasons to be confident
-
1:14
South Carolina's 2025 results hinge on Lanorris Sellers
-
4:46
SEC Media Days: Interview with South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers
-
1:51
SEC Media Days: Top Storylines for South Carolina After 9-4 Season
-
1:24
Noah Clark on why he picked South Carolina
-
2:00
Noah Clark commits to South Carolina
-
1:36
Gamecocks land massive DT Noah Clark
-
2:26
BREAKING: 4-Star WR Sequel Patterson Commits to South Carolina
Top George Wilson Jr. News
Player Bio
|HT/WT: 6-4, 230 lbs
|Birthplace: Virginia Beach, VA
|Class: Senior