site: media | arena: collegefootball | pageType: players |
section: | slug: | sport: collegefootball | route: player_profile_home |
6-keys: media/spln/collegefootball/reg/free/playerprofiles
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Top Donovan Hoilette Jr. News
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Brent Brookhouse
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Brad Crawford
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Richard Johnson
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Richard Johnson
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Cody Nagel
Player Bio
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HT/WT: 6-4, 245 lbs
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Birthplace: West Palm Beach, FL
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Class: Senior