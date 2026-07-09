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North Carolina • #5 • DL

Donovan Hoilette Jr.

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Next Game

Sat, Aug 29 @ 6:00 pm ET |
ESP+
vs Bucknell Bison (5-7)
  • E. Claiborne Robins Stadium
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Patriot League Standings

Team Conf Overall
LEH
 7-0 12-1
LAF
 6-1 8-4
RICH
 3-4 7-5
HOLY
 3-4 3-9
GTOWN
 3-4 6-6
COLG
 3-4 5-7
BUCK
 2-5 5-7
FORD
 1-6 1-11
Full Standings

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Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-4, 245 lbs
Birthplace: West Palm Beach, FL
Class: Senior