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Tulane • #45 • DL

Ed Smith

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Next Game

Sat, Sep 5 @ 3:30 pm ET |
ACCN
@ Duke Blue Devils (9-5)
  • Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
Game Preview

American Standings

Team Conf Overall
TULANE
 7-1 11-3
NTEXAS
 7-1 12-2
NAVY
 7-1 11-2
ECU
 6-2 9-4
SFLA
 6-2 9-4
MEMP
 4-4 8-5
ARMY
 4-4 7-6
TXSA
 4-4 7-6
TEMPLE
 3-5 5-7
FAU
 3-5 4-8
RICE
 2-6 5-8
UAB
 2-6 4-8
TULSA
 1-7 4-8
CHARLO
 0-8 1-11
Full Standings
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    1:12

    BYU's Expectations Under Kalani Sitake

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    1:48

    Reaction To Current 12-Team CFP Format

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    1:55

    Ole Miss Makes a Statement Without Lane Kiffin Against Tulane

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    1:52

    FanDuel Parlay Pick: College Football Playoff Round 1

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    1:34

    CFP Playoff Betting: No. 11 Tulane At No. 6 Ole Miss

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    10:03

    How Each Team In The CFP Could Win The National Title

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    2:05

    How Each Team Could Win CFP: Ole Miss

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    3:16

    FanDuel Best Bets: Tulane-Ole Miss

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    0:37

    Pete Golding Gets First Taste of Spotlight

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    0:56

    Tulane and Ole Miss Meet for 2nd Time this Season

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    10:08

    CFP Game Preview: Tulane at Ole Miss

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    9:29

    CFB Playoff Bracket Breakdown

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    2:44

    FanDuel Best Bet: Tulane vs. Ole Miss

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    3:30

    Early CFB Betting Lines: Tulane at Ole MIss

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    1:55

    CFP Tier 4 It's Not Our Fault The ACC Stinks

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    1:39

    CFP First Round Picks: 11 Tulane at 6 Ole Miss

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    1:15

    CFP Power Rankings: Tulane, JMU Given No Chance to Upset 1st Round

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    1:38

    How Could Duke's Exclusion Impact The Future Of The CFP?

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    1:23

    Tulane, North Texas Vying For G5 Bid

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    1:05

    CFB Best Bets: No. 24 North Texas vs No. 20 Tulane

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Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-3, 302 lbs
Birthplace: Tuscaloosa, AL
Age: 23
Class: Senior