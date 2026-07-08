Next Game
Sat, Sep 5 @ 7:00 pm ET |
SEC+
vs Austin Peay Governors (7-5)
- FirstBank Stadium
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0:42
The James Franklin Era Begins
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1:27
Trap Game To Watch For Auburn
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1:22
Alabama's 2026 Schedule: Biggest Trap Game
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9:25
Playoff or Bust for Notre Dame in 2026?
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9:11
Breaking Down the Texas Longhorns' 2026 Season
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1:19
WATCH: 3-star LB Ethan Hauser Commits to Vanderbilt
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10:21
Breaking Down the 2026 CFB Coach Rankings
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1:10
How Kirby Smart's Influence Continues to Grow in SEC
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0:58
What to Expect: Florida under Jon Sumrall
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1:02
Brad Crawford's 2026 CFP Projection: Notre Dame Bounces Back, Gets 1st Round Bye In CFP
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10:28
Biggest Questions for the AFC North After the 2026 Draft
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11:40
Biggest Questions Facing the NFC East Post-Draft
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0:16
Diego Pavia will get his shot: Undrafted Heisman finalist will attend Ravens minicamp
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0:38
OH NO, DIEGO: Heisman finalist goes undrafted
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0:43
2026 NFL Draft Grades: Eagles Select Eli Stowers No. 54
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1:02
Acosta: Feels Like Pavia Is Coming Into NFL at Wrong Time
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1:19
Iowa Wins 1st Bowl Game Since 2022 - Biggest Takeaways
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6:50
REACTION: Iowa Beats Vanderbilt in the ReliaQuest Bowl
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3:22
Salty Clause Christmas List: Player That Has Been Put On Naughty List
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7:59
Diego Pavia Named CBS Sports Player of the Year
Top Mike Diatta News
Player Bio
|HT/WT: 6-5, 295 lbs
|Birthplace: Antioch, TN
|Class: Senior