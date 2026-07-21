Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner
player headshot
UAlbany • #86 • TE

Ashanti Caviness

player headshot

Next Game

Fri, Aug 28 @ 7:00 pm ET
vs New Hampshire Wildcats (8-5)
  • Tom and Mary Casey Stadium
Game Preview

Coastal Athletic Association Standings

Team Conf Overall
RI
 8-0 11-3
NOVA
 7-1 12-3
NH
 6-2 8-5
MONNJ
 6-2 9-3
WMMARY
 6-2 7-5
ME
 5-3 6-6
ELON
 4-4 6-6
STONYBRK
 4-4 6-6
TWST
 4-4 6-6
NCAT
 2-6 2-10
CAMP
 2-6 2-10
BRY
 1-7 3-9
ALBANY
 1-7 2-10
HAMP
 0-8 2-10
Full Standings

Top Ashanti Caviness News

Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-6, 240 lbs
Birthplace: Bogota, NJ
Class: Senior