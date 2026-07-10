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Maryland • #68 • OL

Carlos Moore

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Next Game

Sat, Sep 5 @ 8:00 pm ET |
BTN
vs Hampton Pirates (2-10)
  • SECU Stadium
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Big Ten Standings

Team Conf Overall
IND
 9-0 16-0
OHIOST
 9-0 12-2
OREG
 8-1 13-2
USC
 7-2 9-4
MICH
 7-2 9-4
IOWA
 6-3 9-4
WASH
 5-4 9-4
ILL
 5-4 9-4
MINN
 5-4 8-5
NEB
 4-5 7-6
NWEST
 4-5 7-6
PSU
 3-6 7-6
UCLA
 3-6 3-9
RUT
 2-7 5-7
WISC
 2-7 4-8
MICHST
 1-8 4-8
MD
 1-8 4-8
PURDUE
 0-9 2-10
Full Standings
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Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-6, 305 lbs
Birthplace: Bowie, MD
Class: Senior