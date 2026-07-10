1:12 Virginia Tech's 2024 Trap Game: Boston College



1:34 Penn State's Biggest 2026 Trap Game



1:01 USC's Biggest 2026 Trap Game: Washington



1:12 What to Expect: Virginia Tech under James Franklin



9:35 Chip Patterson's Big Ten CFB Power Rankings



11:13 Biggest Questions Facing the AFC South Post-Draft



0:48 2026 NFL Draft Grades: Jaguars Select Jalen Huskey No. 100



0:43 Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley says his team doesn't quit and describes them as relentless and connected



0:47 Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley said there were a few positives from this season but team did not meet expectations as there was no progress in their record



0:46 Maryland head football coach Mike Locksley says he has to do a better job but isn't worried about sending a message to fans



1:01 Five-star recruit Baba Oladotun's father, Ibrahim, explains that proximity to College Park was a major factor in his son's decision



0:29 Five-star recruit Baba Oladotun's father, Ibrahim, weighs in on his son's decision to go to Maryland



0:39 Maryland's five-star commit Baba Oladotun on staying close to home and why Maryland



0:28 Five-star Maryland commit Baba Oladotun explains who on the coaching staff was most influential in his decision and how long he's been interested in Maryland



0:46 Five star Maryland commit Babe Oladotun on why he chose the Terps and to stay close to home



1:38 CFB Week 13 Picks: Big Dog Of The Week



2:09 Week 13 Top 25 CFB Picks: 18 Michigan at Maryland



0:48 Maryland basketball head coach Buzz Williams explains how he teaches his players what is or isn't a good shot



0:45 Maryland head coach Buzz Williams talks about the pace he wants his team to play at and the value of getting three stops in a row

