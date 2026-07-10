Next Game
Sat, Sep 5 @ 8:00 pm ET |
BTN
vs Hampton Pirates (2-10)
- SECU Stadium
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1:12
Virginia Tech's 2024 Trap Game: Boston College
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1:34
Penn State's Biggest 2026 Trap Game
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1:01
USC's Biggest 2026 Trap Game: Washington
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1:12
What to Expect: Virginia Tech under James Franklin
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9:35
Chip Patterson's Big Ten CFB Power Rankings
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11:13
Biggest Questions Facing the AFC South Post-Draft
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0:48
2026 NFL Draft Grades: Jaguars Select Jalen Huskey No. 100
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0:43
Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley says his team doesn't quit and describes them as relentless and connected
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0:47
Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley said there were a few positives from this season but team did not meet expectations as there was no progress in their record
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0:46
Maryland head football coach Mike Locksley says he has to do a better job but isn't worried about sending a message to fans
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1:01
Five-star recruit Baba Oladotun's father, Ibrahim, explains that proximity to College Park was a major factor in his son's decision
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0:29
Five-star recruit Baba Oladotun's father, Ibrahim, weighs in on his son's decision to go to Maryland
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0:39
Maryland's five-star commit Baba Oladotun on staying close to home and why Maryland
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0:28
Five-star Maryland commit Baba Oladotun explains who on the coaching staff was most influential in his decision and how long he's been interested in Maryland
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0:46
Five star Maryland commit Babe Oladotun on why he chose the Terps and to stay close to home
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1:38
CFB Week 13 Picks: Big Dog Of The Week
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2:09
Week 13 Top 25 CFB Picks: 18 Michigan at Maryland
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0:48
Maryland basketball head coach Buzz Williams explains how he teaches his players what is or isn't a good shot
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0:45
Maryland head coach Buzz Williams talks about the pace he wants his team to play at and the value of getting three stops in a row
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0:40
Maryland guards David Coit and Myles Rice said starting each half slowly was a major factor in their loss to Georgetown
Top Carlos Moore News
Player Bio
|HT/WT: 6-6, 305 lbs
|Birthplace: Bowie, MD
|Class: Senior