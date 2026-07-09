Next Game
vs Idaho State Bengals (6-6)
- Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium
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0:39
College Football Highlights: Washington State at Utah State (12/22)
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0:43
Idaho Potato Bowl Betting Preview: Washington State vs Utah State
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1:36
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Picks: Washington State vs Utah State
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0:33
Boise State Keeps Mountain West Title Hopes Alive
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1:03
CFB Week 13 Picks: Little Dog Of The Week
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1:57
Top CFP Ranking WINNERS Following Third Release
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2:20
College Football Best Bet On A Total
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1:01
CFB What to Watch: Early Window
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1:27
Week 5 CFB Top 25 Picks: Utah State At 18 Vanderbilt
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1:17
Week 2 CFB Top 25 Picks: Utah State at No. 19 Texas A&M
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1:45
Utah State defeats Arkansas State, 34-20
Top Chewy Wade News
Player Bio
|HT/WT: 6-5, 295 lbs
|Birthplace: Edmond, OK
|Class: Sophomore