site: media | arena: collegefootball | pageType: players |
section: | slug: | sport: collegefootball | route: player_profile_home |
6-keys: media/spln/collegefootball/reg/free/playerprofiles
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Top Chaney Fitzgeraled News
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Player Bio
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HT/WT: 5-10, 200 lbs
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Birthplace: Kernersville, NC
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Class: Senior