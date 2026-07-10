0:42 The James Franklin Era Begins



1:27 Trap Game To Watch For Auburn



1:22 Alabama's 2026 Schedule: Biggest Trap Game



9:25 Playoff or Bust for Notre Dame in 2026?



9:11 Breaking Down the Texas Longhorns' 2026 Season



1:19 WATCH: 3-star LB Ethan Hauser Commits to Vanderbilt



10:21 Breaking Down the 2026 CFB Coach Rankings



1:10 How Kirby Smart's Influence Continues to Grow in SEC



0:58 What to Expect: Florida under Jon Sumrall



1:02 Brad Crawford's 2026 CFP Projection: Notre Dame Bounces Back, Gets 1st Round Bye In CFP



10:28 Biggest Questions for the AFC North After the 2026 Draft



11:40 Biggest Questions Facing the NFC East Post-Draft



0:16 Diego Pavia will get his shot: Undrafted Heisman finalist will attend Ravens minicamp



0:38 OH NO, DIEGO: Heisman finalist goes undrafted



0:43 2026 NFL Draft Grades: Eagles Select Eli Stowers No. 54



1:02 Acosta: Feels Like Pavia Is Coming Into NFL at Wrong Time



1:19 Iowa Wins 1st Bowl Game Since 2022 - Biggest Takeaways



6:50 REACTION: Iowa Beats Vanderbilt in the ReliaQuest Bowl



3:22 Salty Clause Christmas List: Player That Has Been Put On Naughty List

