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Jacksonville St. • #83 • TE

David Alpers III

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Next Game

Sat, Aug 29 @ 5:30 pm ET |
@ North Dakota State Bison (12-1)
  • Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome
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Conference USA Standings

Team Conf Overall
KENSAW
 7-1 10-4
JAXST
 7-1 9-5
WKY
 6-2 9-4
LATECH
 5-3 8-5
MOST
 5-3 7-6
FIU
 5-3 7-6
DE
 4-4 7-6
LIB
 3-5 4-8
MTSU
 2-6 3-9
NMEXST
 2-6 4-8
UTEP
 1-7 2-10
SAMST
 1-7 2-10
Full Standings
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2025 Receiving

STATS REC YDS AVG TD LNG
Regular Season 1 6 6.0 0 6

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Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-6, 240 lbs
Birthplace: Sioux Falls, SD
Class: Senior