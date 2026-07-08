site: media | arena: collegefootball | pageType: players |
section: | slug: | sport: collegefootball | route: player_profile_home |
6-keys: media/spln/collegefootball/reg/free/playerprofiles
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Next Game
Sat, Aug 29 @
5:30 pm ET |
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Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome
2025 Receiving
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STATS
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REC
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YDS
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AVG
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TD
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LNG
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Regular Season
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1
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6
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6.0
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0
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6
Top David Alpers III News
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CBS Sports
Richard Johnson
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CBS Sports
Richard Johnson
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CBS Sports
Cody Nagel
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CBS Sports
Austin Nivison
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CBS Sports
Brandon Marcello
Player Bio
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HT/WT: 6-6, 240 lbs
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Birthplace: Sioux Falls, SD
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Class: Senior