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Miss. State • LB

James Heard Jr.

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Next Game

Sat, Sep 5 @ 7:30 pm ET |
ESPU
vs Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks (3-9)
  • Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
Game Preview

SEC Standings

Team Conf Overall
MISS
 7-1 13-2
UGA
 7-1 12-2
TXAM
 7-1 11-2
BAMA
 7-1 11-4
TEXAS
 6-2 10-3
OKLA
 6-2 10-3
VANDY
 6-2 10-3
MIZZOU
 4-4 8-5
TENN
 4-4 8-5
LSU
 3-5 7-6
UK
 2-6 5-7
FLA
 2-6 4-8
AUBURN
 1-7 5-7
MISSST
 1-7 5-8
SC
 1-7 4-8
ARK
 0-8 2-10
Full Standings
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Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-2, 230 lbs
Birthplace: Camden, NJ
Class: Junior