Next Game
Sat, Aug 29 @ 7:00 pm ET |
CW
vs New Mexico State Aggies (4-8)
- Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
-
11:04
Former Florida State QB Predicts Seminoles' 2026 Schedule
-
1:48
Florida State's Biggest Question on Offense
-
1:07
Florida State's Biggest Question on Defense
-
1:42
Toughest College Football Traditions For Soccer Fans To Understand
-
9:24
Can New QB Darian Mensah Lead Miami to the CFP?
-
1:20
Kenny Dillingham Gets Coaching Test After Losing QB Leavitt
-
0:34
2026 NFL Draft Grades: Jets Select Darrell Jackson Jr. No. 103
-
1:01
Latest Market Intel On Desir Twins
-
3:41
Mike Norvell And Florida St. Struggling In The Transfer Portal
-
1:57
Former Gators QB DJ Lagway Visiting Florida State
-
1:27
Isaiah Evans, Cameron Boozer Shine in Victory Over Florida State, Duke Improves to 13-1
-
0:35
JUST IN: QB DJ Lagway Expected to Visit Florida State
-
1:53
Florida St With Portal Losses After Disappointing Season
-
2:39
FSU: Teams To Keep An Eye On When The Transfer Portal Opens
-
6:21
How Program Instability Impacts A School Like FSU & Florida
-
1:37
Bryant McFadden Reacts To Mike Norvell Being Retained By FSU
-
1:04
Danny Kanell Reacts To FSU Sticking With Norvell
-
1:03
How Will Seminole Fans React To Norvell Staying?
-
0:34
Breaking News: Mike Norvell Will Remain FSU Coach
-
0:48
Why Did FSU Retain Norvell?
Top Bradyn Welch-Joiner News
Player Bio
|HT/WT: 6-2, 327 lbs
|Birthplace: Anniston, AL
|Class: Junior