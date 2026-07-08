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Florida State • #55 • OL

Bradyn Welch-Joiner

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Next Game

Sat, Aug 29 @ 7:00 pm ET |
CW
vs New Mexico State Aggies (4-8)
  • Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
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ACC Standings

Team Conf Overall
UVA
 7-1 11-3
DUKE
 6-2 9-5
MIAMI
 6-2 13-3
GATECH
 6-2 9-4
SMU
 6-2 9-4
PITT
 6-2 8-5
LVILLE
 4-4 9-4
WAKE
 4-4 9-4
NCST
 4-4 8-5
CAL
 4-4 7-6
CLEM
 4-4 7-6
STNFRD
 3-5 4-8
FSU
 2-6 5-7
VATECH
 2-6 3-9
UNC
 2-6 4-8
BC
 1-7 2-10
CUSE
 1-7 3-9
Full Standings
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Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-2, 327 lbs
Birthplace: Anniston, AL
Class: Junior