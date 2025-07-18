site: media | arena: collegefootball | pageType: profiles |
section: | slug: | sport: collegefootball | route: player_profile_home |
6-keys: media/spln/collegefootball/reg/free/playerprofiles
Skip to Main Content
Next Game
Thu, Aug 28 @
7:30 pm ET |
ESP+
-
-
Bobby Bowden Field at Pete Hanna Stadium
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Top Termaine Turner Jr. News
-
CBS Sports
Tom Fornelli
-
CBS Sports
Will Backus
-
CBS Sports
Will Backus
-
CBS Sports
Chip Patterson
-
CBS Sports
John Talty
Player Bio
|
HT/WT: 5-9, 182 lbs
|
Birthplace: Lakeland, FL
|
Class: Sophomore