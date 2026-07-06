Next Game
Sat, Sep 5 @ 3:30 pm ET |
@ Oregon Ducks (13-2)
- Autzen Stadium
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1:22
Boise State's Pac-12 Debut vs. Oregon
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1:44
LA Bowl Picks: Boise State vs Washington
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2:37
Spencer Danielson announces Maddux Madsen will start at QB vs. UNLV
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0:33
Boise State Keeps Mountain West Title Hopes Alive
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0:59
Flip Alert: QB Tradon Bessinger Flips to Iowa from Boise State
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4:46
Spencer Danielson on future at Boise State: 'I feel called here'
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0:35
Spencer Danielson announces Chris Marshall won't play vs. Fresno State due to disciplinary reasons
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1:05
Fresno St Looking Like Spoiler for Boise St, UNLV
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0:49
Boise State DC Erik Chinander on how to stop Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love
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1:34
Boise State defensive coordinator Erik Chinander on lack of experience playing Air Force
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1:35
Boise State coach Spencer Danielson: Davon Banks should have been benched after costly personal foul
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0:59
Maddux Madsen Ready To Lead No. 25 Boise St
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2:15
CFB Week 1 Picks: 25 Boise State at South Florida
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1:29
Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen on excitement to start season vs. South Florida
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1:09
Danny Kanell: Boise State In CFP For 2nd Straight Season
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2:55
Boise State coach Spencer Danielson on takeaways after scrimmage No. 1
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1:09
Boise State running back Malik Sherrod on decision to transfer from rival Fresno State
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1:02
Braxton Fely on decision to transfer, then return to Boise State football team
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2:02
Maddux Madsen on mindset entering 2025
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2:05
Consistency is the key to getting Boise State back into the playoff hunt
Top Demetrius Freeney Jr. News
Player Bio
|HT/WT: 6-0, 187 lbs
|Birthplace: San Leandro, CA
|Class: Senior