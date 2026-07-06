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Boise St. • #14 • DB

Demetrius Freeney Jr.

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Next Game

Sat, Sep 5 @ 3:30 pm ET |
@ Oregon Ducks (13-2)
  • Autzen Stadium
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Mountain West Standings

Team Conf Overall
BOISE
 6-2 9-5
NMEX
 6-2 9-4
SDGST
 6-2 9-4
UNLV
 6-2 10-4
FRESNO
 5-3 9-4
HAWAII
 5-3 9-4
UTAHST
 4-4 6-7
AF
 3-5 4-8
NEVADA
 2-6 3-9
WYO
 2-6 4-8
SJST
 2-6 3-9
COLOST
 1-7 2-10
Full Standings
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    Braxton Fely on decision to transfer, then return to Boise State football team

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    Maddux Madsen on mindset entering 2025

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    Consistency is the key to getting Boise State back into the playoff hunt

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Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-0, 187 lbs
Birthplace: San Leandro, CA
Class: Senior