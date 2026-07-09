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West Virginia • #40 • LB

Jason Hall Jr.

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Next Game

Sat, Sep 5 @ 12:00 pm ET |
TNT
vs Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-7)
  • Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
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Big 12 Standings

Team Conf Overall
TXTECH
 8-1 12-2
BYU
 8-1 12-2
UTAH
 7-2 11-2
HOU
 6-3 10-3
ARIZ
 6-3 9-4
ARIZST
 6-3 8-5
IOWAST
 5-4 8-4
CINCY
 5-4 7-6
KSTATE
 5-4 6-6
TCU
 5-4 9-4
BAYLOR
 3-6 5-7
KANSAS
 3-6 5-7
UCF
 2-7 5-7
WVU
 2-7 4-8
COLO
 1-8 3-9
OKLAST
 0-9 1-11
Full Standings
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Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-1, 222 lbs
Birthplace: Fall River, MA
Class: Junior