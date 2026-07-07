Next Game
Sat, Sep 5 @ 12:00 pm ET |
ABC
@ Alabama Crimson Tide (11-4)
- Bryant-Denny Stadium
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3:14
Mitch Griffis on QB competition, thoughts on move to ECU thus far
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3:12
Emory Williams talks ECU QB battle, transition to Greenville
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3:39
ECU OL Bryce Weaver talks new offense, versatility up front
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2:24
Sights and Sounds from ECU's spring practice on April 6
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4:04
Sights and Sounds: ECU's spring practice (March 23)
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1:31
When Work Works by UKG: ECU Defense
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2:05
ECU Beats Pitt To Secure Back To Back Military Bowl Wins
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3:17
Blake Harrell heading into Military Bowl: 'We're focused on the guys that are here'
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1:40
Military Bowl Picks: Pittsburgh vs East Carolina
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1:43
DE signee Ethan Wilson explains why he chose ECU
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2:47
Marlon Gunn Jr. breaks down his 100-yard rushing day in win over FAU
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2:49
Teagan Wilk on his interception, defensive performance in dominant win at FAU
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2:14
QB Katin Houser after his four-TD performance in 42-3 win over FAU
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2:36
ECU S Ja'Marley Riddle looks ahead to regular season finale
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4:04
QB Katin Houser, rest of Pirates turning page to FAU game
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1:28
Katin Houser on what went wrong in loss at UTSA
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1:53
FanDuel Parlay Pick: CFB Week 13
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6:42
ECU's Mike Wright talks about his unexpected punting role, and the rest of his verasility
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1:49
College Football Tier 5: At Least Two Will Be Here
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4:42
Payton Mangrum breaks down his game-winning catch in ECU's 31-27 win over Memphis
Top Kevon Merrell Jr. News
Player Bio
|HT/WT: 6-1, 188 lbs
|Birthplace: Cordele, GA
|Class: Junior