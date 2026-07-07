3:14 Mitch Griffis on QB competition, thoughts on move to ECU thus far



3:12 Emory Williams talks ECU QB battle, transition to Greenville



3:39 ECU OL Bryce Weaver talks new offense, versatility up front



2:24 Sights and Sounds from ECU's spring practice on April 6



4:04 Sights and Sounds: ECU's spring practice (March 23)



1:31 When Work Works by UKG: ECU Defense



2:05 ECU Beats Pitt To Secure Back To Back Military Bowl Wins



3:17 Blake Harrell heading into Military Bowl: 'We're focused on the guys that are here'



1:40 Military Bowl Picks: Pittsburgh vs East Carolina



1:43 DE signee Ethan Wilson explains why he chose ECU



2:47 Marlon Gunn Jr. breaks down his 100-yard rushing day in win over FAU



2:49 Teagan Wilk on his interception, defensive performance in dominant win at FAU



2:14 QB Katin Houser after his four-TD performance in 42-3 win over FAU



2:36 ECU S Ja'Marley Riddle looks ahead to regular season finale



4:04 QB Katin Houser, rest of Pirates turning page to FAU game



1:28 Katin Houser on what went wrong in loss at UTSA



1:53 FanDuel Parlay Pick: CFB Week 13



6:42 ECU's Mike Wright talks about his unexpected punting role, and the rest of his verasility



1:49 College Football Tier 5: At Least Two Will Be Here

