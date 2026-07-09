Next Game
Sat, Sep 5 @ 8:00 pm ET |
ESP+
vs Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-10)
- LaVell Edwards Stadium
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1:03
Expectations for AJ Dybantsa with Wizards
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1:09
Utah Utes 2026 Season Preview
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1:14
2026 Big 12 Football Games to Watch: BYU at Utah
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1:21
2026 Big 12 Games to Watch: TCU at Texas Tech
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1:12
Notre Dame at BYU: 2026 Big 12 Game to Watch
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1:05
Texas Tech Tops BYU in Big 12 Power Rankings
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0:52
BYU Prepares for Next Step After Missing CFP
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1:12
BYU's Expectations Under Kalani Sitake
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1:56
NBA Draft: Most NBA-Ready Prospect
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1:04
AJ Dybantsa: The Case for the 2026 No. 1 Overall Pick
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1:26
Texas Tech Remains Favorite to Win Big 12
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1:59
NBA Mock Draft: Round 2 Best Available
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9:25
Playoff or Bust for Notre Dame in 2026?
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1:59
No. 1 Overall Debate: A.J. Dybantsa vs. Darryn Peterson
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1:29
After Record Season, What's Next for Joey McGuire?
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9:59
Breaking Down the New-Look Pac-12 on CBS
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1:46
BYU's Potential With QB Bear Bachmeier
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9:46
College Football Coaching Rankings Entering 2026
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1:25
Is Kalani Sitake a Top 5 CFB Coach?
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1:59
Could Jazz Make a Move for AJ Dybantsa?
2025 Receiving
|STATS
|REC
|YDS
|AVG
|TD
|LNG
|Regular Season
|3
|26
|8.7
|1
|18
Top Roger Saleapaga II News
Player Bio
|HT/WT: 6-4, 235 lbs
|Birthplace: Orem, UT
|Class: Junior