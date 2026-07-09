1:03 Expectations for AJ Dybantsa with Wizards



1:09 Utah Utes 2026 Season Preview



1:14 2026 Big 12 Football Games to Watch: BYU at Utah



1:21 2026 Big 12 Games to Watch: TCU at Texas Tech



1:12 Notre Dame at BYU: 2026 Big 12 Game to Watch



1:05 Texas Tech Tops BYU in Big 12 Power Rankings



0:52 BYU Prepares for Next Step After Missing CFP



1:12 BYU's Expectations Under Kalani Sitake



1:56 NBA Draft: Most NBA-Ready Prospect



1:04 AJ Dybantsa: The Case for the 2026 No. 1 Overall Pick



1:26 Texas Tech Remains Favorite to Win Big 12



1:59 NBA Mock Draft: Round 2 Best Available



9:25 Playoff or Bust for Notre Dame in 2026?



1:59 No. 1 Overall Debate: A.J. Dybantsa vs. Darryn Peterson



1:29 After Record Season, What's Next for Joey McGuire?



9:59 Breaking Down the New-Look Pac-12 on CBS



1:46 BYU's Potential With QB Bear Bachmeier



9:46 College Football Coaching Rankings Entering 2026



1:25 Is Kalani Sitake a Top 5 CFB Coach?

