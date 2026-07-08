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E. Washington • #33 • LB

Matt Eskridge II

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Next Game

Sat, Aug 29 @ 5:00 pm ET |
ESP+
@ Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (7-5)
  • J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
Game Preview

Big Sky Standings

Team Conf Overall
MTST
 8-0 14-2
MT
 7-1 13-2
DAVIS
 6-2 9-4
SACST
 5-3 7-5
IDST
 5-3 6-6
NAZ
 4-4 7-5
EWASH
 4-4 5-7
CPOLY
 2-6 4-8
NCO
 2-6 4-8
WBRST
 2-6 4-8
IDAHO
 2-6 4-8
PORTST
 1-7 1-11
Full Standings

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Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-1, 224 lbs
Birthplace: Las Vegas, NV
Class: Junior