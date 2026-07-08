0:59 Week 14 Highlights: UNLV at Nevada



1:35 Booth Recap: UNLV at Nevada (11/29)



1:55 CFB Best Bets: Best Plus Money Bets



2:44 247Sports: One on One with Nevada commit Terrence Johnson



1:46 On Site Recap: Penn St Starts Season 1-0 In Happy Valley



1:07 Penn St Dominates Vs Nevada For 1st Win Of Season



2:44 Big Ten on CBS preview: Nevada at 2 Penn State



4:41 CFB Week 1 Picks: Nevada at 2 Penn State



1:21 Game Preview: Nevada vs New Mexico State

