site: media | arena: collegefootball | pageType: players |
section: | slug: | sport: collegefootball | route: player_profile_home |
6-keys: media/spln/collegefootball/reg/free/playerprofiles
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2025 Receiving
|
STATS
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REC
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YDS
|
AVG
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TD
|
LNG
|
Regular Season
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12
|
145
|
12.1
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1
|
31
Top Gary Givens III News
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CBS Sports
Richard Johnson
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CBS Sports
Richard Johnson
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CBS Sports
Cody Nagel
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CBS Sports
Austin Nivison
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CBS Sports
Brandon Marcello
Player Bio
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HT/WT: 6-1, 200 lbs
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Birthplace: Tampa, FL
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Class: Junior