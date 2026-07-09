Next Game
Sat, Sep 5 @ 12:00 pm ET |
ACCN
vs New Hampshire Wildcats (8-5)
- JMA Wireless Dome
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1:54
Clemson Tigers: Schedule Prediction
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1:59
NBA Draft: A Coach's Dream Player
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9:25
Playoff or Bust for Notre Dame in 2026?
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1:02
Brad Crawford's 2026 CFP Projection: Notre Dame Bounces Back, Gets 1st Round Bye In CFP
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1:47
4-Star WR Jalen Lott & Calvin Russell Officially Sign
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1:53
FanDuel Parlay Pick: CFB Week 13
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2:36
CFB Best Bets: Best Bet on a Total
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1:50
Week 13 Top 25 CFB Picks: Syracuse at 9 Notre Dame
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1:48
Second CFP Reveal | BIGGEST Winners
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2:33
Week 11 CFB Top 25 Picks: Syracuse at 18 Miami
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1:10
Haynes King Has 5 TDs, Career Day in Win Over Syracuse
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1:06
Georgia Tech Favored to Win the ACC
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1:51
Danny Kanell: 'Georgia Tech is in The Driver's Seat'
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1:36
Week 9 Top 25 CFB Picks: Syracuse at 7 Georgia Tech
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0:32
JUST IN: QB Steve Angeli Suffers Non-Contact Lower Leg Injury
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1:09
Week 1 Highlights: Syracuse at No. 24 Tennessee
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2:22
CFB Week 1 Picks: Syracuse vs 24 Tennessee
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1:17
Steve Angeli named the starting QB for Syracuse | College Football Insiders
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1:45
Duce Chestnut -- Camden (N.J.) High -- Game vs. Medford (N.J.) Shawnee
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10:23
Social Distance: Dino Babers ready to win with his guys at Syracuse
Top Matthew Outten News
Player Bio
|HT/WT: 6-1, 215 lbs
|Birthplace: Portsmouth, VA
|Class: Freshman