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Syracuse • #13 • WR

Matthew Outten

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Next Game

Sat, Sep 5 @ 12:00 pm ET |
ACCN
vs New Hampshire Wildcats (8-5)
  • JMA Wireless Dome
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ACC Standings

Team Conf Overall
UVA
 7-1 11-3
DUKE
 6-2 9-5
MIAMI
 6-2 13-3
GATECH
 6-2 9-4
SMU
 6-2 9-4
PITT
 6-2 8-5
LVILLE
 4-4 9-4
WAKE
 4-4 9-4
NCST
 4-4 8-5
CAL
 4-4 7-6
CLEM
 4-4 7-6
STNFRD
 3-5 4-8
FSU
 2-6 5-7
VATECH
 2-6 3-9
UNC
 2-6 4-8
BC
 1-7 2-10
CUSE
 1-7 3-9
Full Standings
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Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-1, 215 lbs
Birthplace: Portsmouth, VA
Class: Freshman