Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner
player headshot
LSU • #6 • WR

Winston Watkins Jr.

player headshot

Next Game

Sat, Sep 5 @ 7:30 pm ET |
ABC
vs Clemson Tigers (7-6)
  • Tiger Stadium
Game Preview

SEC Standings

Team Conf Overall
MISS
 7-1 13-2
UGA
 7-1 12-2
TXAM
 7-1 11-2
BAMA
 7-1 11-4
TEXAS
 6-2 10-3
OKLA
 6-2 10-3
VANDY
 6-2 10-3
MIZZOU
 4-4 8-5
TENN
 4-4 8-5
LSU
 3-5 7-6
UK
 2-6 5-7
FLA
 2-6 4-8
AUBURN
 1-7 5-7
MISSST
 1-7 5-8
SC
 1-7 4-8
ARK
 0-8 2-10
Full Standings
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    10:52

    Schedule Prediction: Eye On North Carolina Tar Heels

  • Image thumbnail
    0:36

    BREAKING: 4-star S Karnell James Flips to LSU

  • Image thumbnail
    9:22

    2026 CFP Guarantees

  • Image thumbnail
    2:49

    Recapping Day 2 of The Opening Finals

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    NBA Draft: A Coach's Dream Player

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    NBA Draft: Most NBA-Ready Prospect

  • Image thumbnail
    10:30

    2026 Schedule Prediction for the LSU Tigers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:37

    QB Peyton Houston | Elite 11 Finals Highlights - 2026

  • Image thumbnail
    9:24

    Can New QB Darian Mensah Lead Miami to the CFP?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    Ranking the Toughest CFB Schedule Stretches of 2026: No. 3 LSU Tigers

  • Image thumbnail
    0:50

    Peyton Houston is Ready to Soak in the Knowledge and Compete Against the Best | Elite 11 Finals

  • Image thumbnail
    3:11

    Recapping Night One of the Elite 11 Finals

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Pete Golding Threatens to Expose CFB Tampering

  • Image thumbnail
    1:23

    Kirby Smart Hints at Possible SEC Secession

  • Image thumbnail
    1:29

    Elite 11 Finals Draft: LSU Commit Peyton Houston - Pick #2

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Breaking Down Lane Kiffin's Coach Ranking

  • Image thumbnail
    1:42

    Greg Sankey Seems Comfortable Dealing with a Fractured SEC

  • Image thumbnail
    1:26

    What to Expect: LSU Under Lane Kiffin

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Fact or Fiction: Will Lane Kiffin Make the CFP in His First Season at LSU?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:43

    Lane Kiffin, LSU Land 3 Transfers in Top 7

See All NCAAF Videos

2025 Receiving

STATS REC YDS AVG TD LNG
Regular Season 26 373 14.3 1 43

Top Winston Watkins Jr. News

Player Bio

HT/WT: 5-10, 182 lbs
Birthplace: Fort Myers, FL
Age: 19
Class: Sophomore