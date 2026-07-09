Next Game
Sat, Sep 5 @ 12:30 pm ET |
CW
@ Pittsburgh Panthers (8-5)
- Acrisure Stadium
-
1:06
Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Picks: Miami (OH) vs Fresno State
-
1:55
Fanduel CFB Best Bet: Best Plus Money Bet
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1:17
2026 QB Recruit You Should Know: Tommy Carr
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2:35
CFB Week 1 Picks: Miami Ohio at Wisconsin
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0:41
Wisconsin Turning Back To Run Game In 2025
2025 Receiving
|STATS
|REC
|YDS
|AVG
|TD
|LNG
|Regular Season
|3
|32
|10.7
|0
|17
Top Carl Jenkins News
Player Bio
|HT/WT: 6-2, 177 lbs
|Birthplace: St. Augustine, FL
|Class: Sophomore