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East Carolina • #43 • LB

Jordan Miles

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Next Game

Sat, Sep 5 @ 12:00 pm ET |
ABC
@ Alabama Crimson Tide (11-4)
  • Bryant-Denny Stadium
Game Preview

American Standings

Team Conf Overall
TULANE
 7-1 11-3
NTEXAS
 7-1 12-2
NAVY
 7-1 11-2
ECU
 6-2 9-4
SFLA
 6-2 9-4
MEMP
 4-4 8-5
ARMY
 4-4 7-6
TXSA
 4-4 7-6
TEMPLE
 3-5 5-7
FAU
 3-5 4-8
RICE
 2-6 5-8
UAB
 2-6 4-8
TULSA
 1-7 4-8
CHARLO
 0-8 1-11
Full Standings
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Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-1, 200 lbs
Birthplace: Huntsville, AL
Class: Sophomore