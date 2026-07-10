1:23 Look ahead shows 2027 should be a BIG year for WVU



1:05 Hawkins brings upside, but QB battle rages on



0:48 Rodriguez sees All-Conference potential for Nick Krahe



0:43 Cam Cook was the top target for WVU in the portal



1:29 Rich Rodriguez has a plan for college football realignment



0:33 Latimer feeds off the WVU fans and their desire to win



1:45 Sixty Second Scouting Report: Lee Prince Jr.



1:52 Sixty Second Scouting Report: Dajour Webb



1:45 Sixty Second Scouting Report: Trevoris Finley



1:43 WVU figuring things out with new linebackers



0:58 Is it finally Jaden Bray time for WVU?



1:50 Sixty Second Scouting Report: Rick Brown



1:43 Sixty Second Scouting Report: Wesley Flamer



1:58 Sixty Second Scouting Report: Zachary Gleason Jr.



2:00 Sixty Second Scouting Report: Carter Bonner



2:31 Sixty Second Scouting Report: Ethan Lawson



1:47 Inside the postgrad camp at WVU



2:44 The three proposals for private equity involved with WVU Athletics



1:55 Wren Baker's thoughts on CFB Playoff expansion

