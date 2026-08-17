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Wofford • #14 • WR

Anjuan Coleman Jr.

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Next Game

Sat, Aug 29 @ 6:00 pm ET |
ESP+
vs Citadel Bulldogs (0-0)
  • Gibbs Stadium
Game Preview

Southern Standings

Team Conf Overall
MERCER
 0-0 0-0
TNTECH
 0-0 0-0
CIT
 0-0 0-0
ETNST
 0-0 0-0
FUR
 0-0 0-0
TNCHAT
 0-0 0-0
VMI
 0-0 0-0
WCAR
 0-0 0-0
SAMF
 0-0 0-0
WOFF
 0-0 0-0
Full Standings
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Player Bio

HT/WT: 5-10, 185 lbs
Birthplace: Miami, FL
Class: Sophomore