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Sacred Heart • #5 • WR

Steven Dowdy Jr.

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Next Game

Sat, Sep 5 @ 2:00 pm ET
@ Monmouth Hawks (0-0)
  • Kessler Stadium
Game Preview

Coastal Athletic Association Standings

Team Conf Overall
ELON
 0-0 0-0
ALBANY
 0-0 0-0
STONYBRK
 0-0 0-0
BRY
 0-0 0-0
CAMP
 0-0 0-0
NCAT
 0-0 0-0
ME
 0-0 0-0
NH
 0-0 0-0
RI
 0-0 0-0
MONNJ
 0-0 0-0
TWST
 0-0 0-0
HAMP
 0-0 0-0
SACHRT
 0-0 0-0
Full Standings
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Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-0, 171 lbs
Birthplace: Bronx, NY
Class: Freshman