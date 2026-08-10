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S.F. Austin • CB

Jaiydyn Johnson

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Next Game

Sat, Aug 29 @ 7:00 pm ET |
ESP+
@ McNeese State Cowboys (0-0)
  • Cowboy Stadium
Game Preview

Southland Standings

Team Conf Overall
SELOU
 0-0 0-0
UIW
 0-0 0-0
LAMAR
 0-0 0-0
HOUBP
 0-0 0-0
UTRGV
 0-0 0-0
MCN
 0-0 0-0
NICHST
 0-0 0-0
NWST
 0-0 0-0
SFA
 0-0 0-0
TAMC
 0-0 0-0
Full Standings
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Player Bio

HT/WT: 5-9, 173 lbs
Birthplace: Diana, TX
Class: Sophomore