Skip to Main Content
player headshot

Jahkye Irby

  • ALAM
  • #71
  • OL

Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-8, 340 lbs
Birthplace: Knoxville, TN
Class: Junior

Next Game

Sat, Aug 29 @ 7:30 pm ET |
ABC
@ Howard Bison (0-0)
  • Center Parc Credit Union Stadium
Game Preview
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Top Jahkye Irby News

Southwestern Athletic EAST Standings

Team Conf Overall
ALAM
 0-0 0-0
BTHN
 0-0 0-0
FAMU
 0-0 0-0
ALST
 0-0 0-0
JACKST
 0-0 0-0
MSVALST
 0-0 0-0
Full Standings