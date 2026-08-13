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Tennessee St. • #73 • T

Joel Van-Tagoe

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Next Game

Sat, Aug 29 @ 8:30 pm ET |
ESP+
vs Jackson State Tigers (0-0)
  • FirstBank Stadium
Game Preview

OVC Standings

Team Conf Overall
GRDWB
 0-0 0-0
LINDEN
 0-0 0-0
EIL
 0-0 0-0
WIL
 0-0 0-0
SEMOST
 0-0 0-0
TNMART
 0-0 0-0
TNST
 0-0 0-0
CHARSO
 0-0 0-0
Full Standings
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Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-6, 325 lbs
Birthplace: Oklahoma City, OK
Class: Senior