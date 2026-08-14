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Morehead St. • #66 • OL

Tucker Van Meter

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Next Game

Thu, Aug 27 @ 6:00 pm ET |
ESP+
vs Ohio Dominican Panthers
  • Jacobs Field at Jayne Stadium
Game Preview

Pioneer League Standings

Team Conf Overall
PRESBY
 0-0 0-0
STTHMN
 0-0 0-0
STETSON
 0-0 0-0
MARIST
 0-0 0-0
MOREHDST
 0-0 0-0
BUT
 0-0 0-0
DAY
 0-0 0-0
DRA
 0-0 0-0
SDG
 0-0 0-0
VALPO
 0-0 0-0
DAVID
 0-0 0-0
Full Standings

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Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-4, 300 lbs
Birthplace: Charleston, WV
Class: Freshman