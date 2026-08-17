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San Diego • S

Brady Hughes

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Next Game

Sat, Sep 5 @ 10:00 pm ET |
ESP+
vs UC Davis Aggies (0-0)
  • Torero Stadium
Game Preview

Pioneer League Standings

Team Conf Overall
PRESBY
 0-0 0-0
STTHMN
 0-0 0-0
STETSON
 0-0 0-0
MARIST
 0-0 0-0
MOREHDST
 0-0 0-0
BUT
 0-0 0-0
DAY
 0-0 0-0
DRA
 0-0 0-0
SDG
 0-0 0-0
VALPO
 0-0 0-0
DAVID
 0-0 0-0
Full Standings
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Player Bio

Class: Freshman