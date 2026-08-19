Player Bio
|Birthplace: Loxahatchee, FL
|Class: Sophomore
Next Game
Sat, Sep 5 @ 7:00 pm ET |
ESP+
@ South Florida Bulls (0-0)
- Raymond James Stadium
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0:36
First Responder Bowl: FIU vs. UTSA (-5.5), O/U 60.5
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1:16
First Responder Bowl Picks: FIU vs UTSA
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1:16
Penn State Defense Dominates in Win Over FIU
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1:19
Week 2 CFB Top 25 Picks: Florida International at No. 2 Penn State
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