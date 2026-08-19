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Justin Little

  • FIU
  • #82
  • WR

Player Bio

Birthplace: Loxahatchee, FL
Class: Sophomore

Next Game

Sat, Sep 5 @ 7:00 pm ET |
ESP+
@ South Florida Bulls (0-0)
  • Raymond James Stadium
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    0:36

    First Responder Bowl: FIU vs. UTSA (-5.5), O/U 60.5

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    1:16

    First Responder Bowl Picks: FIU vs UTSA

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    1:16

    Penn State Defense Dominates in Win Over FIU

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    1:19

    Week 2 CFB Top 25 Picks: Florida International at No. 2 Penn State

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Conference USA Standings

Team Conf Overall
FIU
 0-0 0-0
KENSAW
 0-0 0-0
NMEXST
 0-0 0-0
MOST
 0-0 0-0
MTSU
 0-0 0-0
SAMST
 0-0 0-0
DE
 0-0 0-0
LIB
 0-0 0-0
WKY
 0-0 0-0
JAXST
 0-0 0-0
Full Standings