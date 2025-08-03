Skip to Main Content
Overall 0-0-0 • NEC 0-0-0

New Haven Chargers

  • Overall
    0-0-0
  • NEC
    0-0-0
Next Game
Fri, Aug 29 @ 7:00 pm ET
@ Marist Red Foxes (0-0)
  • Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field
Game Preview

Northeast Standings

Team Conf Overall
DUQ
 0-0 0-0
NHAV
 0-0 0-0
STONEH
 0-0 0-0
LIUPOST
 0-0 0-0
MERCYH
 0-0 0-0
CCTST
 0-0 0-0
ROB
 0-0 0-0
STFRPA
 0-0 0-0
WAG
 0-0 0-0
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
MARIST
Fri, Aug 29
7:00 pm
@
MERCYH
Sat, Sep 6
12:00 pm
@
ALBANY
Sat, Sep 13
7:00 pm
FLOF
vs
SAVAST
Sat, Sep 20
1:00 pm
@
DUQ
Sat, Sep 27
12:00 pm
vs
PACE
Sat, Oct 4
1:00 pm
vs
WCTST
Sat, Oct 11
1:00 pm
@
LIUPOST
Sat, Oct 25
12:00 pm
@
SACHRT
Sat, Nov 1
12:00 pm
vs
MERMAK
Sat, Nov 8
3:30 pm
Full Schedule
Top Chargers News

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports NR
Full Rankings

@
MARIST
Fri, Aug 29 @ 7:00 pm
Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field
Poughkeepsie, NY
