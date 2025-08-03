Next Game
Fri, Aug 29 @ 7:00 pm ET
@ Marist Red Foxes (0-0)
- Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field
Schedule
|Regular season
|@
|@
|@
Sat, Sep 137:00 pm
FLOF
|vs
|@
|vs
|vs
|@
|@
|vs
-
1:35
Who Should Be Under Center For Michigan?
-
3:22
Why Notre Dame Objects To Big Ten's CFP Format Proposal
-
0:44
Power Players In Group Of 5
-
0:25
Group Of 5 Hot Seat Coaches
-
1:03
How Many SEC Teams Will Make CFP?
-
1:14
Big 12 Strength Of Schedule Rankings
-
1:03
Transfer QB To Have Biggest Impact On New Team
-
3:21
CFB Fall Camp Storylines: Kenny Dillingham Setting High Standards Early In Camp
-
1:38
CFB Fall Camp Storylines: QB Battle Begins At Ohio State
-
2:01
CFB Fall Camp Storylines: Biggest Question Surrounding Bill Belichick, UNC
-
1:40
CFB Fall Camp Storylines: Arch Manning Enters 1st Season As Full-Time Starter
-
1:16
HQ Spotlight: College Football Rate The Fit- Houston
-
1:12
Identifying Oregon's First Loss Of The 2025 Season
-
0:59
Identifying Alabama's First Loss Of The 2025 Season
-
1:18
Identifying Clemson's First Loss Of The 2025 Season
-
1:44
Identifying Notre Dame's First Loss Of The 2025 Season
-
1:19
Identifying Penn State's First Loss Of The 2025 Season
-
1:28
Identifying Georgia's First Loss Of The 2025 Season
-
2:10
Identifying Texas' First Loss Of The 2025 Season
-
1:05
Identifying Ohio State's First Loss Of The 2025 Season
Top Chargers News
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|NR
|—
|Coaches
|NR
|—
|CBS Sports
|NR
|—
Chargers Tickets
|@
Fri, Aug 29 @ 7:00 pm
Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field
Poughkeepsie, NY
|Buy Tickets
|—