As one might expect given the circumstances the sports world has had to deal with as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Reebok CrossFit Games are being held in a rather unorthodox fashion. Rather than all of the competitors gathering in one area to do all of the workouts required of them to become a champion, they'll be doing their events in their home gyms with an online competition broadcast from various locations around the world.

At least, that will be the first stage of how things will work this year. After that, the top five men and top five women will advance to in-person finals in California where they will compete for the title of Fittest on Earth.

In between all the action, the CrossFit Games studio show will highlight the stages of competition, offering exclusive coverage as athletes perform seven events across two days. Niki Brazier and Sean Woodland will keep you informed as scores roll in and standings are released on the CrossFit Games Leaderboard. Guest analysts and hosts from around CrossFit's global community will join the pair throughout the weekend. Recordings of the athletes' full workouts and additional coverage will be released throughout the weekend.

How to Watch 2020 Reebok CrossFit Games

When: Stage One, Sept. 18-19; Finals, Oct. 19-25

Stream: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, CrossFit Games site

A leaderboard update for Stage One will be posted on the CrossFit Games Studio show on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 3 pm EDT. The Final leaderboard, featuring the top five men and women of the competition, will be posted at 6 pm EDT.