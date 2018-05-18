CrossFit Games 2018: How to Watch Regionals, Dates, Times, Schedule for TV, Streaming

With the 2018 Reebok CrossFit Games Open competition wrapped up after five weeks of workouts around the world, it's time for the real Games to begin. The Regionals are happening now in the three-stage quest to find the "Fittest on Earth," so it's time to get caught up on all things CrossFit and gear up for the last level of competition before the summer championships.

What are the CrossFit Games again?

Glad you asked. The CrossFit Games are three stages of fitness competitions that run from February into August. Called "one of the fastest growing sports in America" by Forbes, the games utilize everything from high-intensity exercises to big-scale challenges, like an ocean swim, to "test, not train, fitness" and identify the world's fittest workout warriors.

The first stage, the Open competition, took place in CrossFit affiliate gyms from late February until March 26.

Who makes it to Regionals?

Anyone who registered for the Open workouts was eligible to advance. Those with the best scores from each of 18 global regions moved on to Regionals, which will include three days of live workouts and identify a group of final contestants -- a group that's whittled down to 40 men, 40 women, 40 teams, 80 teenagers and 240 "masters," who compete for various championships at the 2018 Reebok CrossFit Games.

When and where are the Regionals?

Here's the complete schedule of Regionals competition, which began May 18:

Week 1: May 18-20

East Regional -- Times Union Center (Albany, New York)

South Regional -- Salt Palace Convention Center (Salt Lake City, Utah)

Europe Regional -- Velodrom (Berlin, Germany)

Week 2: May 25-27

Central Regional -- Music City Center (Nashville, Tennessee)

West Regional -- Del Mar Arena (Del Mar, California)

Latin America Regional -- Arena Carioca 1 (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

Week 3: June 1-3

Atlantic Regional -- Palm Beach County Convention Center (West Palm Beach, Florida)

Meridian Regional -- Caja Mágica (Madrid, Spain)

Pacific Regional -- Qudos Bank Arena (Sydney, Australia)

How can I watch and stream the Regionals?

The CrossFit Regionals will be available to stream on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for key connected TV devices including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku, and the CBS Sports mobile app for iOS and Android.

You can also tune in on Saturday, May 19, on CBS from 2-3 p.m. ET for a one-hour program on the first weekend of the CrossFit Regionals. The one-hour program on CBS Sports on Saturday, May 19, will focus on top stories for key athletes who will ultimately battle for the title of "Fittest on Earth." Host Sean Woodland, along with fellow host Rory McKernan and CrossFit analyst Pat Sherwood, will provide insight and analysis for Week 1's competition.

When are the CrossFit Games Championships?

After all the Regionals wrap up, the Championships will be held from Aug. 1-5.

Where can I find more info on the CrossFit Games?

Either keep it locked here, on CBSSports.com, or swing by the official CrossFit Games website.

Everything from demo exercises, sample games courses, CrossFit gym maps and more scheduling details are available there.