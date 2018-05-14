Watch CrossFit Games 2018 South Regional: Tennil Buerlein among top athletes, dates, location, TV, stream

Week 1 of the 2018 CrossFit Games Regionals kicks off on May 18, and with it, the second of CrossFit's three stages to find the "Fittest on Earth" gets underway.

Deemed one of the fastest growing sports in America thanks to its worldwide use of high-intensity exercises and real-world obstacles to identify Earth's fittest workout warriors, CrossFit's 2018 competition has been running since February. Those with the best scores from each of 18 global regions have since advanced to regionals, the last stage of workouts before August's championships at the 2018 Reebok CrossFit Games. And those regionals start in three different locations.

Here's everything you need to know about the South Regional:

Where is it?

The South competition will take place at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

When is it?

The South competition starts on Friday, May 18, and runs until Sunday, May 20.

Competition times are as follows:

Friday: 11 a.m.-8:15 p.m. ET

Saturday: 11 a.m.-6:24 p.m. ET

Sunday: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. ET

Who is competing?

Here are some of the top names to watch at the South Regional:

Logan Collins: A defending Regional champion, Collins is ranked as the eighth best athlete in the world in CrossFit's men's division, and he'll be making his third career regional appearance after first advancing from the Open competition in 2015. With benchmark stats of 525-pound deadlifts and 90 pull-ups, the 26-year-old Texas standout figures to be among the favorites to advance from the South.

Tommy Vinas: Ranked No. 1 out of Arizona in CrossFit's men's division for the second year in a row, the 21-year-old up-and-comer logged a 10th-place United States finish during the Open and could be a surprise challenger in the South Regional. He made a monumental leap from 212th to 17th in the worldwide Open rankings from 2017 to 2018.

Sean Sweeney: A CrossFit veteran who's returned to regionals after a one-year hiatus from the second stage of the Games, the 26-year-old Nevada standout did his first regimen workout in 2011, opened his own CrossFit gym three years later and is now vying to make his second trip to the Games since 2016. The "CrossFit Cowboy," he's a former rodeo competitor and U.S. Navy veteran, not to mention a 530-pound deadlifter.

Tennil Buerlein: A five-time regionals competitor who took the South -- and the CrossFit Games -- in 2017, she's risen up the boards since 2013 and will look to repeat as the leader of the women's division this year. The 30-year-old veteran touts benchmark numbers of 295-pound back squats and 355-pound deadlifts.

Camille Leblanc-Bazinet: The face of women's CrossFit competition, she was outdone by Buerlein in 2017 but has otherwise been one of the workout challenge's steadiest contenders. Consistently Colorado's No. 1 ranked athlete, the 29-year-old South West star was crowned Fittest on Earth in 2014 and has appeared in CrossFit Games every year starting in 2012, earning four first-place finishes at regionals in that time.

Margaux Alvarez: If Leblanc-Bazinet is the face of women's competition, then Alvarez is right there with her. The 33-year-old workout veteran has been to five straight CrossFit Games, mustering top-three rankings in three different states since 2015. With a 410-pound deadlift benchmark, she's had experience in both team series and individual competitions, earning a top-10 finish at the Games out of Texas in 2015.

How to watch

The CrossFit Regionals will be available to stream on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for key connected TV devices including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku, and the CBS Sports mobile app for iOS and Android.