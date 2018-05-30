Watch the 2018 Reebok CrossFit Games Atlantic Regional: TV, stream schedule, top athletes
Who's competing? When are the Regionals? We've got all the information right here.
The third and final week of the 2018 Reebok CrossFit Games Regionals kicks off on Friday, June 1, and with it, CrossFit will take one giant step closer to the Games and identifying the "Fittest on Earth."
Deemed one of the fastest growing sports in America thanks to its worldwide use of high-intensity exercises and real-world obstacles to identify Earth's fittest workout warriors, CrossFit's 2018 competition has been running since February. Those with the best scores from each of 18 global regions have since advanced to Regionals, the last stage of workouts before August's championships at the 2018 Reebok CrossFit Games.
Here's everything you need to know about the Atlantic Regional:
Where is it?
The Atlantic competition will take place at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.
When is it?
The Atlantic competition starts on Friday, June 1, and runs until Sunday, June 3.
How to watch
The CrossFit Regionals will be available to stream on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for key connected TV devices including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku, and the CBS Sports mobile app for iOS and Android.
Who is competing?
Here are some of the top names to watch at the Atlantic Regional:
- Ben Smith: The favorite of this group based purely on his resume, Smith has been to every CrossFit Games since 2012, finishing second, third (two times) and, in 2015, first. The 28-year-old Virginia star has won the Atlantic Regional four different times.
- Noah Ohlsen: A force out of the South who's consistently ranked among Georgia and Florida's best athletes, he's got three top-3 Regional finishes under his belt, not to mention three consecutive trips to the Games.
- Alison Scudds: The 25-year-old is an up-and-comer who's ranked fifth of all female CrossFit athletes in Florida the last two years, and she's got experience working as both a team and individual in Regionals.
- Alec Smith: One of two brothers to Ben Smith in the Regionals, the 25-year-old overcame physical issues to make his Games debut in 2017, and he upped his game in 2018 to rank among America's top 70 male athletes.
- Dane Smith: The youngest of the Smith CrossFit brothers, the 21-year-old has been training in the Open since 2014 and advanced to Regionals for the first time in 2016, a year before making strides in the Mid-Atlantic.
- Cassidy Lance-Mcwherter: Florida's top female CrossFit contender for each of the last four years, she's placed as high as eighth in the Games and racked up three top-five finishes at the Regionals level.
- Emily Bridgers: A former collegiate gymnast, she's been in CrossFit competition since 2012 and appeared in four Games -- one as a team and three as an individual -- while finishing four straight Opens as Georgia's top female athlete.
