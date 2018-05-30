Watch the 2018 Reebok CrossFit Games Pacific Regional: TV, stream schedule, top athletes

The third and final week of the 2018 Reebok CrossFit Games Regionals kicks off on Friday, June 1, and with it, CrossFit will take one giant step closer to the Games and identifying the "Fittest on Earth."

Deemed one of the fastest growing sports in America thanks to its worldwide use of high-intensity exercises and real-world obstacles to identify Earth's fittest workout warriors, CrossFit's 2018 competition has been running since February. Those with the best scores from each of 18 global regions have since advanced to Regionals, the last stage of workouts before August's championships at the 2018 Reebok CrossFit Games.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pacific Regional:

Where is it?

The Pacific competition will take place at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

When is it?

The Pacific competition starts on Friday, June 1, and runs until Sunday, June 3.

How to watch

The CrossFit Regionals will be available to stream on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for key connected TV devices including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku, and the CBS Sports mobile app for iOS and Android.

Who is competing?

Here are some of the top names to watch at the Pacific Regional: