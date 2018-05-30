Watch the 2018 Reebok CrossFit Games Pacific Regional: TV, stream schedule, top athletes
Who's competing? When are the Regionals? We've got all the information right here.
The third and final week of the 2018 Reebok CrossFit Games Regionals kicks off on Friday, June 1, and with it, CrossFit will take one giant step closer to the Games and identifying the "Fittest on Earth."
Deemed one of the fastest growing sports in America thanks to its worldwide use of high-intensity exercises and real-world obstacles to identify Earth's fittest workout warriors, CrossFit's 2018 competition has been running since February. Those with the best scores from each of 18 global regions have since advanced to Regionals, the last stage of workouts before August's championships at the 2018 Reebok CrossFit Games.
Here's everything you need to know about the Pacific Regional:
Where is it?
The Pacific competition will take place at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.
When is it?
The Pacific competition starts on Friday, June 1, and runs until Sunday, June 3.
How to watch
The CrossFit Regionals will be available to stream on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for key connected TV devices including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku, and the CBS Sports mobile app for iOS and Android.
Who is competing?
Here are some of the top names to watch at the Pacific Regional:
- Kara Saunders: The newly married 28-year-old Aussie has won three straight Pacific Regionals and never finished below second place at that level dating back to 2012, advancing to six different CrossFit Games, where she placed fifth in 2015.
- Tia-Clair Toomey: A Summer Olympics weightlifter out of Australia, the 24-year-old exploded out of the gate with a second-place finish at the 2015 Games after joining CrossFit just two years earlier, then won it all as the Fittest on Earth in 2017.
- James Newbury: A former rugby player who's competed in CrossFit since 2012, he finally earned a trip to the Games in 2016 and has a stellar Regionals track record with five different top-15 finishes.
- Khan Porter: Another ex-rugby player and a former surf lifeguard who once went viral for dancing to Beyonce, the 28-year-old finished 10th in his 2013 Regionals debut after one year of CrossFit and has been to three Games since.
- Zeke Grove: Deemed Australia's next big CrossFit star, the 26-year-old contender was the only man to finish all the Regional workouts in his 2016 debut at that level, and he's ranked as Queensland's No. 1 male athlete twice since 2016.
