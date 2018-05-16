Watch the 2018 Reebok CrossFit Games South Regional: Top Athletes, Dates, Location, TV, Stream

Week 1 of the 2018 Reebok CrossFit Games Regionals kicks off on May 18, and with it, the second of CrossFit's three stages to find the "Fittest on Earth" gets underway.

Deemed one of the fastest growing sports in America thanks to its worldwide use of high-intensity exercises and real-world obstacles to identify Earth's fittest workout warriors, CrossFit's 2018 competition has been running since February. Those with the best scores from each of 18 global regions have since advanced to Regionals, the last stage of workouts before August's championships at the 2018 Reebok CrossFit Games. And those Regionals start in nine different locations around the world.

Here's everything you need to know about the South Regional:

Where is it?

The South competition will take place at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

When is it?

The South competition starts on Friday, May 18, and runs until Sunday, May 20.

Competition times are as follows:

Friday: 11 a.m.-8:15 p.m. ET

Saturday: 11 a.m.-6:24 p.m. ET

Sunday: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. ET

How to watch

The CrossFit Regionals will be available to stream on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for key connected TV devices including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku, and the CBS Sports mobile app for iOS and Android.

You can also tune in on Saturday, May 19, on CBS from 2-3 p.m. ET for a one-hour program on the first weekend of the CrossFit Regionals. The one-hour program on CBS Sports on Saturday, May 19, will focus on top stories for key athletes who will ultimately battle for the title of "Fittest on Earth." Host Sean Woodland, along with fellow host Rory McKernan and CrossFit analyst Pat Sherwood, will provide insight and analysis for Week 1's competition.

Who is competing?

Here are some of the top names to watch at the South Regional:

Logan Collins: A defending Regional champion, Collins is ranked as the eighth best athlete in the world in CrossFit's men's division, and he'll be making his third career regional appearance after first advancing from the Open competition in 2015. Boasting a 525-lb. deadlift and a 90-rep set of max pull-ups, the 26-year-old Texas standout figures to be among the favorites to advance from the South.

A post shared by Logan Collins (@logancollins3) on Apr 4, 2018 at 10:45am PDT

Tommy Vinas: Ranked No. 1 out of Arizona in CrossFit's men's division for the second year in a row, the 21-year-old up-and-comer logged a 10th-place United States finish during the Open and could be a surprise challenger at the South Regional. He made a monumental leap from 212th to 17th in the worldwide Open rankings from 2017 to 2018.

Sean Sweeney: A CrossFit veteran who did his first CrossFit workout in 2011 and opened his own affiliate three years later, the Nevada standout is heading back to the South Regional after narrowly missing a Games-qualifying position last year. Known to many as the "CrossFit Cowboy," Sweeney got a taste of the Games in 2016 when he took 30th place. He hopes 2018 will be his best season yet.

A post shared by Sean Sweeney (@crossfitcowboy45) on May 3, 2018 at 9:02am PDT

Tennil Beuerlein: A five-time Regional competitor, Beuerlein became the queen of the South last year, dethroning long-time favorite, Camille Leblanc-Bazinet. The 30-year-old Games veteran, who touts a 295-lb. back squat and 355-lb. deadlift, earned a spot in the top 10 at last year's CrossFit Games and hopes to prove she's the Fittest on Earth this year.

A post shared by Tennil Reed-Beuerlein (@tennil_reed) on Feb 16, 2018 at 11:48am PST

Camille Leblanc-Bazinet: The face of women's CrossFit competition, she was outdone by Beuerlein in 2017 but has otherwise been one of the workout challenge's steadiest contenders. Consistently Colorado's No. 1 ranked athlete, the 29-year-old South West star was crowned Fittest on Earth in 2014 and has appeared in the CrossFit Games every year starting in 2012, earning four first-place finishes at Regionals in that time.

A post shared by Camille Leblanc-Bazinet (@camillelbaz) on Apr 1, 2018 at 2:55pm PDT

Margaux Alvarez: If Leblanc-Bazinet is the face of women's competition, then Alvarez is right there with her. The 33-year-old workout veteran has been to five straight CrossFit Games, mustering top-three rankings in three different states since 2015. With a 410-pound deadlift benchmark, she's had experience in both the Team Series and the individual competitions, earning a top-10 finish at the Games out of Texas in 2015.

A post shared by Margaux Alvarez (@321gaux) on May 5, 2018 at 3:04pm PDT



