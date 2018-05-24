Watch the 2018 Reebok CrossFit Games West Regional: TV, stream schedule, top athletes
Who's competing? When are the Regionals? We've got all the information right here
Week 2 of the 2018 Reebok CrossFit Games Regionals kicks off on Friday, and with it, more of the second of CrossFit's three stages to find the "Fittest on Earth" will be underway.
Deemed one of the fastest growing sports in America thanks to its worldwide use of high-intensity exercises and real-world obstacles to identify Earth's fittest workout warriors, CrossFit's 2018 competition has been running since February. Those with the best scores from each of 18 global regions have since advanced to Regionals, the last stage of workouts before August's championships at the 2018 Reebok CrossFit Games.
Here's everything you need to know about the West Regional:
Where is it?
The West competition will take place at Del Mar Arena in Del Mar, California.
When is it?
The West competition starts on Friday, May 25, and runs until Sunday, May 27.
How to watch
The CrossFit Regionals will be available to stream on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for key connected TV devices including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku, and the CBS Sports mobile app for iOS and Android.
Who is competing?
Here are some of the top names to watch at the West Regional:
- Chyna Cho: The former college swimmer is one of the top names of the weekend competition, having been to four CrossFit Games and making her Games debut back in 2010.
- Becca Voigt: Maybe the most consistent women's athlete the CrossFit Games has ever seen, she's competed in every Games since 2008, giving her the all-time record for most consecutive individual appearances.
- Emily Abbott: A former college basketball player, she was once the star of Canada West out of Alberta and now represents California, having advanced to Regionals every year since 2014 and winning it two seasons in a row.
- Lindsey Valenzuela: A Regionals champion in 2013, she's another veteran of CrossFit, appearing in the Open every year since then and thrice ranking among California's top 20 athletes.
- Alessandra Pichelli: A former college rower, she's been to six different CrossFit Games, debuting on a third-place team back in 2012, and she's had five top-four finishes at the Regionals level.
- Josh Bridges: A former wrestler and U.S. Navy Seal, he's been to four CrossFit Games since joining the athletic competition in 2005, finishing on or near the podium in three of his four Games trips.
- Brent Fikowski: The 27-year-old British Columbia star finished fourth at the 2016 CrossFit Games, then improved in 2017 as the Second Fittest Man on Earth.
- Cole Sager: A former college football player, he took 13th at the 2013 North West Regional just four months after he started CrossFit and has appeared in three Games since then, finishing a career-best fifth in 2016.
- Garret Fisher: A CrossFit athlete since 2007 and more recently part of CrossFit's Seminar Staff, he debuted at the Games with a fifth-place finish in 2013 and returned in 2016 to place 20th.
- Jason Carroll: Still eyeing a breakout at the Games, he made his Open debut in 2015 and improved to sixth in Regionals out of California in 2016.
- Cody Anderson: A veteran of CrossFit who's been competing since 2012, he had back-to-back top-six finishes in 2015-2016 after making his Games debut the year prior.
